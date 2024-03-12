Barcelona not interested in Mason Greenwood - report

Several reports have linked Mason Greenwood to FC Barcelona recently, including from Spanish media. Previously, it was only English media that floated the idea, but interestingly, we now have Spanish media saying the Catalans were interested in bringing Greenwood to their squad.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down the idea.

“Barcelona are currently not working on Mason Greenwood deal despite recent links. Manchester United are open to selling Mason and find solution in the summer as reported earlier this week but Barça focus is now on different targets,” he said.

Greenwood, who’s on loan to Getafe, was arrested for alleged rape and assault in 2022. The charges were dropped in 2023, but evidence made public of the alleged incidents has made him a pariah to many.