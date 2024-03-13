Sergi Roberto: Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí was the best player on the pitch

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto hailed Pau Cubarsi after another sensational performance from the youngster against Napoli.

The Catalans booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 3-1 win over the Serie A champions in a game where Cubarsi walked off with the MVP award again.

Roberto, who set up the third goal for Barcelona, was quick to hurl praise at the teenager after a special night for the Catalans.

“Pau Cubarsí is incredible. He really was the best player on the pitch. At that age he just never stops surprising all of us,” he said. “Reaching the quarter finals with one of our own youngsters playing like that - I hope he plays for Barcelona all his life. Humble, talented and hard working - that’s the La Masia way.”

Roberto also spoke about what a special night it was for the team after making it through to the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.

“That was an incredible night. It’s four years since we’ve been where this club merits being [the quarter finals]. The fans merit being there too and they were so important tonight,” he added. “We all knew it was key to start the match well. And we did. They put themselves in the match at 2-1 and given that we had a really good first part of the match in Napoli but didn’t see it through - I was pleased to be part of making sure we didn’t let that happen here.” “Everything clicked perfectly in that move which led to our third goal. Gündoğan fed me the ball and I just glimpsed Robert [Lewandowski] alone on the penalty spot out of the corner of my eye!”

Barcelona will now await the quarter-final draw eagerly. They’ll discover their next opponents on Friday.