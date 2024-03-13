WATCH: Barcelona players LOVED Pau Cubarsi’s stunning Champions League debut

Barcelona players were quick to celebrate with Pau Cubarsi after he claimed the MVP award with a brilliant showing in the win over Napoli.

Alejandro Balde handed over the trophy to his team-mate, who was quickly mobbed by a joyful Joao Cancelo and Fermin Lopez.

Not bad for a @ChampionsLeague debut!

performance, Pau Cubarsí pic.twitter.com/hqH7ZGWUnp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 12, 2024

The celebrations then continued in the dressing room, where Xavi and Ferran Torres were spotted joining in the congratulations for the young star.

Xavi left Cubarsi out of his team for the first leg in Napoli but had no hesitation in starting him in the return and was rewarded with a superb showing.

The Barca boss was also full of praise for the teenager: “Cubarsí has quality, he makes breaks, he generates offensive plays, connects with the midfielders and attackers... it’s just wonderful to watch him play!”

And there’s no doubt Cubarsi enjoyed every second: “It has been one of the best days of my life,” he said afterwards. “We have gone to the quarterfinals after some difficult years. This MVP trophy is deserved by the entire team.”