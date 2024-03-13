Barça 3-1 Napoli: Into the Champions League quarter-finals! - FC Barcelona

The best home crowd of the season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys roared on FC Barcelona to a 3-1 win against Napoli, confirming their place in the Champions League quarter-finals draw on Friday.

Pau Cubarsí will not forget 12 March 2024 in a hurry. At the age of 17 years, 1 month and 20 days he became the youngest defender ever to represent Barça in the Champions League, surpasses his similarly youthful team-mate Héctor Fort who was 17 years and 133 days old when he faced Antwerp earlier in this very edition. To celebrate, the teenager put in a man of the match performance to help the blaugranes into the last eight of this season's competition.

It's done. The win for FC Barcelona against Napoli in the Champions league round of 16 return leg sees the blaugranes through to the last eight of Europe's premier club competition. This is the first time since 14 August 2020, precisely three years, six months, and 27 days ago - in other words 1,306 days. Now the blaugranes will feature as one of the eight best teams in Europe.

Barcelona have known they will need a new manager for the past six weeks now, and Sporting Director Deco has been assessing and investigating their options to replace Xavi Hernandez. The decision-making process is in the final stages, as Barcelona seek to begin a new era.

Barcelona will be desperate to make sales this summer as they seek to get back into the black for their salary limit in the coming season, and one of the areas they can afford to lose players is in central defence. The key to their title-winning season last year, this season Barcelona’s defending has been one of their weak points, but the Blaugrana want to invest their resources ahead of the middle of defence.