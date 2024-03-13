Xavi hits back at critics after Barcelona’s Champions League win over Napoli

Barcelona boss Xavi hit back at his critics after seeing his team make it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Catalans saw off Napoli 3-1 at Montjuic in a fine performance that left Xavi in defiant mood after the game.

“I said we would take a step forward with my decision to go in the summer,” he said. “People didn’t believe me; [they said] I was going to lose the dressing room. We have received unfair criticism. There has been too much pressure on the players: ultimatums, life or death [games]. “I even read that we were the joke of the Champions League. And now what?”

Xavi went on to praise Barca’s display and says he thinks his team are playing better than last year when they won the league title.

“We are playing better than last year. We understand certain things better. Despite results, what this team is doing deserves a lot of credit. It’s a moment to be proud and value what we have done,” he added. “I am really happy. It was a complete performance tonight against the Italian champions, one of the best displays of the season. “The team gave everything and we dominated for large parts of the game. We have shown that we are ready to compete in Europe again and are back among the top eight teams on the continent. “I am really proud of the players, the youngsters, the veterans, everyone. It’s a moment to enjoy.”

It’s certainly a good night for Xavi and Barcelona. The team are through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2020 and are in great spirits ahead of Friday’s draw.