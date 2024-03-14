Fermin Lopez says Xavi has ‘taken the pressure off’ everyone at Barcelona

Fermin Lopez says Barcelona’s players have “felt a sense of liberation” since Xavi announced he would leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona’s results have improved since Xavi’s decision to quit, with the team now into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Lopez scored in the 3-1 win over Napoli and spoke afterwards about how the players are feeling right now.

“We always believed in our coach. We’ve felt a sense of liberation because he’s taken the pressure off everyone, he’s brought tranquility to a tough situation,” he said. “The stadium was full and we really felt the force of our fans. We’re delighted to be through - it’s not time to think about the draw right now. “It was important that we started this match really well. We had some chances and, after a few hits on goal, mine went in. I’m very happy with that. That’s four years this club has waited to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League – this means real joy for the squad, the coach, the injured players, the fans.”

Xavi hit back at his critics after the win saying he knew the team “would take a step forward” after he announced he’d be leaving and calling out what he believes has been “unfair criticism” of his side.