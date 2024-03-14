Recovery session as emotions remain high - FC Barcelona

No time for celebration. Champions League quarter-final place assured, Xavi's side were back into work today to prepare for the weekend's LaLiga match, as they face one of the league's most demanding sides in Atlético Madrid (kickoff 9pm CET 17 March).

Five top stats from the win against Napoli - FC Barcelona

Barça are now in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an absence of four seasons. The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday was the scene for a magical night in Montjuïc with goals from Fermín, João Cancelo, Robert Lewandowski and another masterful display from teenager Pau Cubarsí at the back.

Season's best attendance at Montjuïc for the CL return leg against Napoli - FC Barcelona

The Champions League quarter-final spot is now confirmed for FC Barcelona after a round of 16 return leg win against Napoli that was considered a final, and the fans also showed they were up to the task.

Barça hope to count on Frenkie and Pedri in the quarter-finals - Mundo Deportivo

The dates of the tie (9-10 April and 16-17 April) create the chance for both to recover from their injuries and at least be available for the return leg.

A sign: Cubarsí is not in Spain's under-17 and under-19 squads - Mundo Deportivo

The 17-year-old center-back has a chance to be in Luis de la Fuente's list, who will also announce the under-21 squad on Friday.

Cubarsí is not the only Barça youngster knocking on the door of the national team - Mundo Deportivo

Fermín López, who has already been on De la Fuente's radar earlier this season, is back to being a protagonist at Barça after the injuries to Pedri and De Jong.

Barça ask the RFEF not to call up Ferran Torres - Mundo Deportivo

The forward is one of Luis de la Fuente's guaranteed players, but he has just returned from injury and La Roja won't play important matches. In fact, when the list is announced on Friday, he still won't have the medical green light and will train with the group for the first time.