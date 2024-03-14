Barcelona hoping to have Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back for Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona are hoping to have Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back from injury in time for their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Catalans beat Napoli in the last 16 to book a spot in the last eight of Europe’s premier club competition and will discover their next opponents on Friday.

The first legs are scheduled for 9/10 April with the return fixtures due to take place on 16/17 April, meaning there’s still plenty of time to recover.

De Jong is out of action with an ankle sprain but is expected to be back in time for both fixtures, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There’s also hope that Pedri can play some part in the quarter-final tie, although there’s a feeling Barca will be far more cautious with the youngster due to his injury history.

Having both players back would be a huge boost for Xavi and his side as they look to make it through to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2019.