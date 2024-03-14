Barcelona set for shake-up after economic vice president Eduard Romeu resigns

Barcelona have confirmed that economic vice- president Eduard Romeu has resigned from his position at the club.

Romeu steps down for personal reasons with the club having issued a statement on the current situation.

“FC Barcelona hereby announces that Mr Eduard Romeu, vice-president of its Economic Area, has presented his resignation to president Joan Laporta due to the position’s incompatibility with full-time dedication to his professional work. “President Laporta has accepted the resignation and expresses his gratitude for Mr Romeu’s work at the head of the Economic Area, which has focused on developing a feasibility plan that was implemented during this mandate and which has turned around the institution’s financial situation. A full explanation will be given in public shortly.”

The news seems to have come out of the blue a little bit, as president Joan Laporta has since called what seems to be a hastily-arranged press conference for this morning where he will outline “structural changes at the club.”