Barcelona stars Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres show off new Spain kit for Euro 2024

Barcelona stars Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres have all featured in the launch of Spain’s new kit ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

La Roja have unveiled their new red shirt which features a gold trim, blue shorts and red socks as they aim for success in Germany this summer.

And here it is:

Nuestra camiseta ⁰Nuestra selección ❤️ ⁰⁰Presentamos la primera equipación de España para la UEFA Euro 2024.⁰⁰Camiseta ya disponible https://t.co/6cYjQL9uXm⁰⁰#UEFAEURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ZLh6LBzpYo — adidas_ES (@adidas_ES) March 14, 2024

Ferran Torres, who is currently out injured with Barcelona and potentially set to miss the next international call-up, is also part of the kit launch.

️ What do you make of the new @SEFutbol shirt, made by @adidas_ES, on @FerranTorres20, @JoseluMato9 and @Laporte?



See our star wearing Spain's new shirt for #EURO2024 to get an exclusive sneak peek of every detail of the new kit.#VamosEspañapic.twitter.com/Y5k26fx8vk — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) March 14, 2024

All three Barcelona players are expected to be part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the summer tournament. Alejandro Balde may also feature depending on when he returns from injury, while Gavi is out as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Spain have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2024 and will face Croatia, Italy and Albania in the group stages of this summer’s tournament.