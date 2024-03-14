 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona stars Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres show off new Spain kit for Euro 2024

The tournament’s not far away now

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Spain v Georgia: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona stars Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres have all featured in the launch of Spain’s new kit ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

La Roja have unveiled their new red shirt which features a gold trim, blue shorts and red socks as they aim for success in Germany this summer.

And here it is:

Ferran Torres, who is currently out injured with Barcelona and potentially set to miss the next international call-up, is also part of the kit launch.

All three Barcelona players are expected to be part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the summer tournament. Alejandro Balde may also feature depending on when he returns from injury, while Gavi is out as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Spain have been drawn in Group B at Euro 2024 and will face Croatia, Italy and Albania in the group stages of this summer’s tournament.

