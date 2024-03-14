Gerard Piqué talks Barcelona’s Champions League chances: ‘We hope, but it’s difficult’

Barcelona are dreaming of an unlikely run to the Champions League Final in Wembley after guaranteeing safe passage to the quarter-finals after a good home win over Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Barça are not amongst the favorites to win this year’s tournament and will likely face a very difficult opponent in the Last Eight, but we’ve seen bigger underdogs make deeper runs in the past and the Catalans will look to defy the odds and achieve their first semi-final in almost a decade.

And a club legend is hopeful: Gerard Piqué spoke in an interview this week and was asked about Barça’s chances in the Europe’s top competition. While he is realistic about the quality of the opponents, the former center-back was encouraged by the display against Napoli and thinks Barça have a chance to shock the continent.

“Barça are five matches away from winning the Champions League. We hope that Barça can win, but it’s difficult because all of the strong teams are still present. However, yesterday’s match gave us good impressions. “Barça played really well against Napoli, and deserved to qualify. Reaching the quarter finals after so many years is very important. Let’s see what happens now.” Source: Sky Sport Italia

Piqué’s old friend Xavi Hernández is hoping to leave the job by doing something special and unexpected, and Barça will no doubt focus completely on the two quarter-final matches after the international break.

The draw for the Last Eight will be on Friday, and we can only hope the football gods give us an achievable opponent so we can keep dreaming the nearly impossible dream of winning this season’s European Cup.