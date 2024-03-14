Lamine Yamal tipped to take over Ansu Fati’s No. 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt has been left vacant this season following Ansu Fati’s loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

It won’t be the case next year though, according to Catalunya Radio, who report the club want to see the famous shirt number back in action.

Quite who will wear it through remains in doubt. Fati’s facing an uncertain future and hasn’t really been able to impress this year at Brighton.

The youngster does still have time to make an impact before he heads back to Barcelona, but there’s no guarantee he will be at the club next season.

Cat Radio reckon there is an ideal candidate to take the 10. Lamine Yamal is the new golden boy at the club and has been tipped to wear the shirt next season.

Yet some inside Barcelona think it’s a bad move, warning it will only add to the pressure and expectations already on the 16-year-old’s shoulders.

Even if Lamine doesn’t take the 10 he does look set to have a different number next year. He currently wears 27 but that’s likely to change depends on the various ins and outs this summer.