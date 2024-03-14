Robert Lewandowski reveals who he wants Barcelona to draw in Champions League quarter-finals

Robert Lewandowski has been chatting about Barcelona’s Champions League hopes ahead of Friday’s quarter-final draw.

The striker scored in the second leg win over Napoli to ensure Barcelona’s dreams of winning a trophy this season remain alive.

Lewandowski’s been pressed on which team he’d like to face next, and while he didn’t really want to say, he did come up with one name in particular.

“Every team is strong. It’s hard to say who I would like to draw, but maybe Dortmund? Wouldn’t it be sentimental to go back there as a Barcelona player?” he told Meczyki.

Lewandowski also spoke about Barca’s chances of progression in the tournament and is optimistic they can continue.

“Often teams play differently until those March games, and after that break a lot changes. I’m not saying all of them, but it happens that teams that were on a roll somewhere sometimes get caught out, a tough moment, or some injuries come along,” he added. “I hope that with us none will come, and on the contrary those who are injured will come back and we’ll have an even stronger squad. At this stage, one good match can get you fired up for the next games. We are entering a high level and realise that here are the top teams and there is no room for mistakes, but this is football and anything is possible. “Our team has potential, we really do. There are many great players and our task will be to make the best of what we have. We can be a threat to anyone and we strongly believe that.”

If Barcelona draw Dortmund it would see Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan face off against former employers. Dortmund made it to the quarter-finals by knocking out PSV.