Pau Cubarsi nominated for Champions League award after brilliant Barcelona debut

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi has been nominated for the Champions League player of the week award after starring for Napoli in the last 16.

Cubarsi made his debut in the competition on Tuesday and played a key role as Xavi’s side booked their place in the quarter-finals.

His performance has earned him a nomination for Player of the Week, along with Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Arsenal’s David Raya.

Cubarsi won the MVP award during the game and spoke about how it was one of the “best days of his life” afterwards amid wild dressing room celebrations.

There was also plenty of praise for Cubarsi after the game. Sergi Roberto described him as the “best player on the pitch” - high praise given the calibre of players on show.

Barcelona manager Xavi also hailed the youngster and said he “played like a captain” against the defending Serie A champions.

You can vote for Cubarsi right here.