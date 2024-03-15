PSV confirm plans for Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest

PSV director of football Earnest Stewart has said the club are keen to keep hold of Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest beyond the end of the season.

Dest is on a season-long loan with the Eredivisie side and has been enjoying himself back in the Netherlands after a tough time at Barca and then on loan at Milan.

Stewart spoke about Dest and team-mate Malik Tillman and is hoping both player can remain with the Dutch club.

“Yeah, I’d say that’s fair. That’s more than fair. Both players are players that have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven and yeah, I can say that we hope that both players stay,” he told ESPN. “Knock on wood, his body is built for high-performance sports and he can just do the most amazing things. “He’s an offensive full-back which helps us in the way that we want to play, getting up and down the sideline as he does. “I think it’s important for him to be at a club for a longer period and, and then, you know, make sure he gets better and better and better. And then once he goes to those bigger clubs that he’s already been part of, he goes there as a mainstay.”

Dest has a purchase option in his contract set at €10 million. It’s been reported PSV want to try and bring that price down, but it’s not clear if Barcelona are willing to negotiate the fee.