Robert Lewandowski: I know where I’ll be next season

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he plans to stay at Barcelona next season and continue his career with the Catalan giants.

There have been a few whispers about potential interest from Saudi clubs in Lewandowsi, but the 35-year-old says he’s going absolutely nowhere.

“For me everything is clear and I know where I will be next season and it will stay that way. I have said this many times before and nothing has changed here,” told Meczyki. “One day someone writes one thing and the next day it is completely the opposite. There is no point in following it. I don’t read it.

Lewandowski was also quizzed on the possibility of Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid in the summer and seemed to relish the thought of coming up against the PSG superstar.

“I don’t know if he officially moved to Real Madrid, so it’s difficult to comment. Perhaps it is better to wait until the news is officially confirmed. There is no ‘Here we go’ yet, so it’s hard for me to comment! “Knowing Kylian and speaking to him in the past, I know that playing against him in La Liga will be a cool thing.”

Lewandowski won the Pichichi award in his first season with Barca but faces a challenge retaining his title. He currently sits on 12 goals, four off top scorer Jude Bellingham.