Analysis of FC Barcelona's potential opponents in the Champions League quarter finals - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are delighted to be back in the quarter finals of the Champions League after seeing off a difficult opponent in Napoli in the round of 16. But things are not going to get any easier in the pursuit of a place in the final at Wembley in May. This Friday, Xavi and his team will be finding out who they face in the quarter finals. Naturally enough, all seven of the other clubs that have made it this far in the competition are formidable opponents.

Sergi Roberto, the captain who always steps up - FC Barcelona

Acaptain in every sense of the word, the Catalan midfielder again proves decisive in a game that needed to be won. He might not have played since the Copa del Rey on 24 January against Athletic Club, but the captain wore the armband with pride and helped propel the team into the Champions League quarter-finals.

When and where to watch Atlético Madrid v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Sunday sees FC Barcelona travel to one of the toughest places to go in LaLiga, the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. There they will face Atlético Madrid, fulfilling the matchday 29 fixture of this league season, in what represents another tough test for Xavi Hernández' side.

FC Barcelona official statement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona hereby announces that Mr Eduard Romeu, vice-president of its Economic Area, has presented his resignation to president Joan Laporta due to the position's incompatibility with full-time dedication to his professional work.

Joan Laporta to Eduard Romeu: 'You were the key person in Barça's financial rescue' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Eduard Romeu, on the day of the latter's farewell, have spoken honestly and frankly in the Auditori 1899 about the reasons why the vice-president of the Economic Area has resigned from the position.

Paris Saint-Germain unlikely to move for Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal - French football insider - Football España

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s crown jewel Lamine Yamal, with the 16-year-old proving week after week he can cut it at the top level. Last week there was talk of a €200m offer, which could perhaps persuade the Blaugrana, but they are keen to hold onto the mercurial winger.

Manchester United enquire about three Barcelona players during meeting with Deco - Football España

There is little doubt that Barcelona and Manchester United met on Monday, as sporting directors Deco and John Murtough ate together in a Madrid restaurant. The content of their conversations is contested.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all tracking Barcelona teen Pau Cubarsí - Football España

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi announced his name to the world this week, after he kept Victor Osimhen under wraps during their 3-1 win over Napoli on Tuesday. At just 17 years of age, Cubarsi won the player of the match award on his Champions League debut.