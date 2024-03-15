Barcelona draw Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The draw was made in Friday and paired Xavi’s side with a PSG team currently managed by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Barcelona’s match-up with PSG will obviously evoke memories of the famous remontada in 2017 when the Catalans came back from a 4-0 first-leg defeat to go through 6-5 on aggregate.

There are some other tasty ties to look forward to as well, as you can see below.

Here’s the draw in full:

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Barcelona will play the first leg in Paris on the 9/10 of April and then host Luis Enrique, Kylian Mbappe and Co. at Montjuic on 16/17 April.

The draw for the semi-final was also made at the same time and looks a little something like this:

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund vs Paris St-Germain or Barcelona

The draw means if Barca make it past PSG they could potentially face Atletico for a place in the final. The only way Barca can face Real Madrid or Pep Guardiola’s City side in the competition this season will be in the final.

