Pau Cubarsi handed first Spain call-up after shining for Barcelona

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has been handed his first call up to the senior Spain side after impressing for Xavi’s team.

The 17-year-old has been named in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for friendlies against Colombia and Brazil over the upcoming international break.

Cubarsi is not the only Barcelona player on the list. Lamine Yamal also makes the squad, while Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde all miss out due to injury.

| Lista de convocados de Luis de la Fuente para los próximos partidos de la @SEFutbol.



⚽️ 22 de marzo

Colombia

️ Estadio de Londres



⚽️ 26 de marzo

Brasil

️ Santiago Bernabéu



ℹ️ https://t.co/0IGTlg8DOu #VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/hbScGb1V2J — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 15, 2024

Spain travel to England to play Colombia on March 22 at the London Stadium and then face Brazil four days later at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

De la Fuente spoke about his decision to call up Cubarsi at a news conference following the squad announcement.

“Pau’s is an exceptional case. You are seeing it. He has only been in the elite for a short time but he has earned it. The other day in the Champions League, for example. We are delighted,” he told reporters.

It’s great news for Cubarsi obviously after his stunning breakthrough, but let’s just hope his game time is managed carefully by club and country as he continues his development.