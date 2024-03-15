Barcelona react to drawing PSG in Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has shared his thoughts after seeing the club paired with Paris-Saint Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The tie sees Xavi come up against Luis Enrique, while Ousmane Dembele will face his former side following his summer exit.

Here’s what Yuste, who was present at the draw in Switzerland, made of it all:

“Our mentality is to try for the semis. We have Lamine and he is an exceptional player,” he said. “A huge squad and a coach who has the bravery to call up young players. It’s going to be a nice game. “They have a coach that we know well, but our fans will help us get to the semi-finals.”

Yuste also said he was happy to have avoided a meeting with Pep Guardiola and current European champions Manchester City.

“We did not want Manchester City, and neither did they want us. We have been talking about it with Txiki [Begiristain] because of the emotional issue,” he added. “You have to have respect all your rivals, because these are the eight best teams in Europe; we have to follow the path of how we played against Napoli.”

The winners of the tie will progress to a semi-final against either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.