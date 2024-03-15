Ronald Araujo talks Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe after Barcelona draw PSG

Ronald Araujo has shared his initial thoughts after seeing Barcelona paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The tie sees Xavi’s side come up against some familiar faces in Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele.

Kylian Mbappe will also be a real threat of course, and Araujo is well aware of the danger the French champions possess in attack.

“He is a great rival, a great player. For me, today, he is the most unbalanced one-on-one and a very important player for them,” he told TV3. “I still don’t know what position I’m going to play in, but we know the quality of the player he is.” “They have Ousmane, too, who we had here, who is also very good one-on-one. We will try to counteract those virtues of their and also play our football.”

The winners of the tie will go to play either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the tournament.