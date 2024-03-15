 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dates confirmed for Barcelona’s Champions League ties with PSG

Not long to wait now

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
The dates and times of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final ties with Paris Saint-Germain have now been confirmed following Friday’s draw.

PSG host the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm CET. The return is the following Tuesday in Barcelona at Montjuic.

The games come in between La Liga fixtures against Cadiz and Las Palmas for Barcelona, although it’s worth noting Xavi’s side head to the Bernabeu after the second leg.

Barcelona now have just under a month to prepare for the clash which also gives time for the likes of Pedri, Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong to return from injury.

It’s worth remembering that a host of players are one booking away from a suspension in the tie and will need to be careful in the first leg.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Torres, Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal are all one booking away from a one-match ban.

