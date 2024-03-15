Lewandowski says Barcelona tie will be ‘emotional’ for PSG’s Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been talking about Ousmane Dembele in the wake of Friday’s Champions League draw.

The Catalan giants will come up against Dembele in the quarter-finals of the competition after being paired with PSG.

Lewandowski struck up a good relationship with Dembele last season, before his move to the French capital, and the striker thinks it will be a memorable night for the forward.

“It’s not just Kylian Mbappé, but also other players like Ousmane Dembélé. For him I think this match can be very emotional,” he told TV3. “I am sure that we are going to play better than in the two games against Napoli and we will play in the semifinals.”

PSG overcame Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate to make it through to the last eight.

However, Luis Enrique’s side made hard work of the group stages, finishing second in their group (level on points with AC Milan), but progressing courtesy of a better head to head record.