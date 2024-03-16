‘We can hurt them’ - Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez in confident mood ahead of PSG tie

Fermin Lopez is relishing the prospect of taking on former Barca boss Luis Enrique and his Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League.

The midfielder scored in the win over Napoli which sent Barca into the quarter-finals and a date with the current French champions.

Lopez knows it will be a tricky test but thinks his team are in a good moment of form right now and have what it takes to prgoress.

“It will be a difficult game. PSG are a great side, but we’ll do everything can to get the win,” he told the club’s media. “Although Luis Enrique was a great player and a great coach, we would be just as motivated whoever the opposing coach is. “All the games we have played so far in this competition have been highly competitive, and whatever team we were going to get from here onwards was going to be against a great side.” “They have very dangerous players up front like Mbappé and Dembélé, If we can control that and play our own game, we can hurt them. The team is on fine form right now.”

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are the obvious threats for PSG but Barca also have plenty of talent in attack with Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal also in great form currently.