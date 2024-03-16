Ronald Araujo sends out strong message on Barcelona future amid Bayern rumors

Ronald Araujo keeps on being asked about his future at Barcelona and keeps on making it clear he’s happy at the club and wants to stay.

The Uruguay international has been targeted by Bayern Munich, with the rumor mill claiming offers could arrive in the summer.

Araujo seems bored of the transfer talk already and says he really doesn’t see himself playing for any other club than Barca.

“My family and I are very happy in Barcelona and I always show it every time I wear this shirt. And I will do so until the last day I’m here. I will always give one hundred percent. Personally, I don’t I imagine myself outside Barça,” he told Esports3.

The defender was then asked if he’s looking forward to playing at the Camp Nou again and couldn’t hide his excitement.

“One hundred percent! I’m very excited to play there. It’s a dream. Playing at Camp Nou will be spectacular again,” he added.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said recently he “would hand Araujo a lifetime contract” if it were up to him. Yet Barca’s financial situation has also led to speculation the club may be willing to listen to offers for Araujo this summer.