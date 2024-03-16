Friday session before Atlètico Madrid trip - FC Barcelona

On Friday, ahead of the Champions League draw that pits Barça against Paris Saint-Germain, the blaugrana squad held another training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The workout was a continuation of the preparations for Sunday's La Liga clash with Atlético Madrid in Cívitas Metropolitano stadium.

FC Barcelona to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández's side will take on the French club with the first leg in the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 10 April and the second leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday 16 April.

Raphinha: 'Against PSG the support of the fans will make us stronger' - FC Barcelona

The Brazilian winger, Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal look forward to the mouth-watering Champions League tie against the French champions

Fermín: 'PSG are a great team but we'll give it everything' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be meeting Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter finals, and the first blaugrana player to respond was Fermín López on the 'Barça On Air' show on the club's official media channel. "It will be a difficult game" he said. "PSG are a great side, but we'll do everything can to get the win."

Rafa Yuste: 'They'll be two really nice games' - FC Barcelona

After Friday's draw in Nyon paired FC Barcelona with Paris St Germain, the Catalan club's sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste commented that he expects "two very nice games where our idea is to try to qualify for the semi-finals."

First senior international call-up for Cubarsí - FC Barcelona

Club football is about to take its first break for international matches, mainly for friendlies but Robert Lewandowski and Poland have a crunch Euro 24 playoff ahead. The big news is the first ever call-up for Pau Cubarsí to the Spain squad. Here's a round-up of what's in store for players.

Barça 2-1 Athletic Club: Through to the final! - FC Barcelona

Another final to look forward to for Jonatan Giráldez' side, as Barça won 2-1 against Athletic Club at the Johan Cruyff stadium to add to the 0-3 win in the first leg. The aim now is to lift the Copa de la Reina on 18 May after first overcoming opponents Real Sociedad.

Fourth Copa de la Reina final in the past five years - FC Barcelona

Through to the Copa de la Reina final! The win against Athletic Club in the semi-finals means that FC Barcelona have reached their 12th final of the KO competition, and only Real Sociedad stand in their way of lifting their tenth trophy.