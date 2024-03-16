Barcelona’s Joao Felix expecting ‘spicy’ clash with Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is expecting Sunday’s clash against Atletico Madrid to be a “spicy” game with the Barcelona forward set to return to his parent club.

The Portugal international scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met at Montjuic earlier in the season and is expecting a hot reception at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“It’s going to be a very complicated environment for the whole team,” he told Sport. “It’s going to be a little worse against me, but I’m a footballer and I have to be used to this kind of thing. It motivates me more, I like these important and spicy games, there is an extra motivation.”

Felix also spoke about Barca’s improved results but denied Xavi’s announcement that he’d be leaving had been a factor.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the results. We are playing the same and with the same formation, the same ideas, but it is football,” he added. “Things were not working out and now they are, but it is not because he said he was leaving.”

Felix also admitted he wasn’t sure where he’d be playing football next season. His loan deal expires in the summer and it’s not clear if Barca will try to keep him at the club.