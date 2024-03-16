Luis Enrique shares his verdict on PSG’s Champions League draw with Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is looking forward to heading back to Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Lucho has offered his verdict on the draw after seeing his team paired with Xavi’s side in Friday’s draw.

“We were lucky because we’re returning to Spain and me to Barcelona, the city where I spent the majority of my sporting career,” he told reporters. “We knew that the competition was going to present us with a very high-level team, with a lot of individual quality. “There are two parts to the draw. We are in the part of the draw – with Barca, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund – where all four of us have a chance of going to the final, it’s great. “But we will have to demonstrate [that we have the quality to reach the final] on the pitch. In the other half of the draw, there are the favourites with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. It’s probably the most difficult part of the two halves.”

Lucho was also reminded of Barca’s famous remontada against PSG, while he was coach, but insisted the famous comeback was not the best moment of his managerial career.

“No, because we did not use it to win another Champions League! Juve came out on top against us,” he added. “But no, it’s not the most important match of my career. And, of course, everyone remembers the comeback but, to have a comeback, you have to remember that there was a pre-comeback, a 4-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes. I remember it very well too. It’s part of the story.”

PSG have famously never won the Champions League, despite investing heavily to bring superstars such as Neymar to the club, and went out in the last 16 last season.