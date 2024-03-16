Barcelona receive ‘dizzying’ offer from Saudi Arabia for Raphinha

Barcelona have reportedly received a fresh offer offer from Saudi Arabia for Brazilian forward Raphinha.

Diario Sport are reporting the Catalans have received a bid containing “dizzying numbers” for the 27-year-old.

There’s no mention of the precise fee, but the report reckons it’s in excess of Barca’s valuation of 80 million euros.

Saudi’s biggest clubs Al-Hila, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahil are all said to be “pushing” to sign the Barcelona star this summer and have made the club aware.

Raphinha’s said before he doesn’t want to move but a large offer is likely to be of interest to the club due to their financial situation.

The Brazilian has four goals and eight assists for Barcelona so far this season from 25 appearances in all competitions.

Deco has said he’s hoping the club won’t have to sell off players this summer, but it’s looking increasingly likely there will have to be some departures at the end of the season.