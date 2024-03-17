Barcelona send out message to Spain after Pau Cubarsi call-up

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has sent out a strong message to Spain after seeing teenager Pau Cubarsi called up to the senior side.

Cubarsi is in the squad for the first time after impressive performances for Barcelona and will be hoping to feature in forthcoming friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.

Xavi is happy to see him called up by Spain but did sound out a warning to the national side about looking after the youngster.

“I am very happy that he is going with the senior team. He deserves it. He is performing at a very high level,” he told reporters. “I hope that the ‘Pedri case’ is not repeated, but it is not something I can decide. He deserves to go with the national team, he is at a high level. We must also value De la Fuente’s bravery.”

This could be a busy summer for many Barcelona players with Euro 2024 taking place in Germany and the Paris Olympics being held in France.