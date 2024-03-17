WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO CÍVITAS METROPOLITANO!!! The spectacular home of Atlético Madrid in the Spanish capital is the site of a monster La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for three points to solidify their spot in the Top 4. But it won’t be easy against an Atlético side nearly unbeatable at home and with high spirits following a big night in Europe in midweek. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Fort; Roberto, Christensen, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Félix (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Kochen (GK), Iñigo, Alonso, Romeu, Casadó, Fermín, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

ATLÉTICO MADRID

Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Reinildo; Molina, Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Lino; Morata, Riquelme (3-5-2)

Substitutes: Moldovan (GK), Gomis (GK), Azpilicueta, Gabriel, Koke, Saúl, Vermeeren, Griezmann, Memphis, Correa

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 29

Date/Time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Mario Melero López

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Not Available (Canada, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), ITVX, LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!