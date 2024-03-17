Atlético Madrid (4th, 55pts) vs FC Barcelona (3rd, 61pts)*

*Standings at the time of writing

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 29

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde (out), Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso (doubt)

Atlético Outs & Doubts: José Giménez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Paulo, Vitolo (out), Mario Hermoso (doubt)

Date/Time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Mario Melero López

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Not Available (Canada, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), ITVX, LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Following an emotional victory over Napoli to reach their first Champions League quarter-finals in four years in midweek, Barcelona return to action for the final La Liga match of the weekend and the last game before the international break as the Catalans travel to the Spanish capital for a monster clash against Atlético Madrid at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Sunday Night Fútbol.

Barça come into this one on the back of a huge win in Europe on Tuesday, with a hard-fought but deserved victory over Napoli to set up a fascinating Last Eight tie with Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain next month. That will undoubtedly be the biggest priority in what’s left in the season for everyone associated with Barça, but they still need to make sure they’ll be in next year’s Champions League before they can focus solely on the current edition.

And there’s no better way to essentially guarantee a Top 4 finish than by winning Sunday’s game: Barça will begin the night six points ahead of Atlético and a victory would increase their gap to the Colchoneros to nine points with nine games to go, which would virtually ensure the Catalans can’t be caught and will likely finish at least in third place.

A defeat on the other hand would reignite the race for third and bring Athletic Bilbao into the mix as well, forcing Barça to still pay a ton of attention to the league in the middle of their European commitments. We all need to be realistic and understand that the La Liga title is out of Barça’s reach and finishing second or third should be their top objective, and a win over Atleti would go a long way in helping achieve that goal.

But there are very few stadiums in the world at the moment where it’s tougher to get a result than the Metropolitano: while their away form has been awful all season, Atlético are nearly unbeatable in front of their amazing home crowd. They’ve won all but two of their home games in all competitions and are unbeaten in La Liga play, winning 13 of 14 and scoring 33 goals at home.

They are also coming off their own big European win in midweek, eliminating last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan on penalties after outplaying the Italians in regulation, with Diego Simeone masterminding yet another deep run in Europe against all odds.

Atlético had to play 120 minutes of emotionally and physically taxing football and have had one fewer day of rest than Barça, so the Blaugrana will presumably have the edge in fitness on Sunday. But Atleti have the home crowd in their favor, are desperate for a result in their bid for the Top 4, and Simeone has that special ability to motivate his troops to survive and conquer any opponent, whatever it takes.

Atlético Madrid matches, contrary to popular belief, have been very entertaining this season and these two sides usually bring the best out of each other. Both teams need a result, both teams are in high spirits after big European wins, and this might be a preview of a Champions League semi-final between them.

Oh, and João Félix will face the Atlético Madrid crowd for the first time since leaving the club in less than ideal circumstances last summer. This has all the ingredients for one of the best games in Europe this weekend, and it should be all kinds of fun.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Fermín, Christensen, Gündogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix

Atlético (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Gabriel; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Morata

PREDICTION

Atlético don’t know how to lose at home this season, and they are desperate for a result. They might be tired and Barça are in good form, but I don’t see Simeone’s troops losing this one: 2-2 draw.