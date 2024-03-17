The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Spanish capital for a monster La Liga game against Atlético Madrid, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

Barça welcome back full-back Marcos Alonso after a long absence due to a back injury, but another full-back goes out just as Alonso returns as João Cancelo is a surprise absentee due to what the club has described as a knock. Cancelo misses out along with Ferran Torres (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Pedri (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee), who are all ruled out due to injury.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Fort; Fermín, Christensen, Gündogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!