Barcelona will head into the final international break of the season in second place in the La Liga table and have taken a giant step towards a spot in next season’s Champions League thanks to a massive 3-0 victory away to Atlético Madrid at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Sunday night. Barça had to suffer for most of the night but were excellent defensively and brutally efficient on the other end, scoring three goals with pretty much their only three chances to earn a monster victory that opens up a nine-point gap over fifth place Atlético and practically guarantees a Top 4 finish.

FIRST HALF

The first 30 minutes of the match were an almighty struggle for Barça, who couldn’t find a way to break Atlético’s high press and never managed to have long spells of possession, and had to constantly settle for long balls that didn’t reach the forward players and created wave after wave of Colchonero attacks.

But the home team couldn’t bring real danger other than a shot by Pablo Barrios that went just wide 10 minutes win, and Atlético’s superiority didn’t really translate into big chances or crucial saves by Marc-André ter Stegen. Diego Simeone’s side were very effective in getting the ball back, however, and they barely had any defending to do inside their own half in the opening half hour as Barça continued to waste attacks with bad passes in midfield.

Eventually the Blaugrana began advancing the ball from the back with more precision as Ilkay Gündogan finally became more involved, and Fermín López started to time his runs from deep to perfection and create real trouble with movements in behind the Atlético backline, and Barça had a five-minute spell of real dominance that finally forced the home team to defend deeper in their territory.

And it was during those five minutes of good offense that Barça found the opening goal: an extended spell of possession down the left wing ended with a pass by Gündogan to find Robert Lewandowski inside the box, and the Pole gave the assist to João Félix as the Portuguese forward guided the ball into the bottom corner past Jan Oblak and once again scored against his parent club, this time in front of the Metropolitano crowd.

Atlético created a monster chance to equalize almost immediately after going behind, but Álvaro Morata sent a relatively easy shot to the Madrid sky and wasted the best opportunity of the half for the home side.

Barça lost their manager just before the break as Xavi Hernández was sent off after two yellow cards for dissent in less than three minutes, and the whistle came to end a tense half where Barça had been far from their best but were the most efficient team in the final third.

Atleti had big names on the bench and badly needed a comeback, so Barça knew they had to withstand a ton of pressure and play much better to secure the win in the second half.

SECOND HALF

Simeone wasted no time in using his biggest names on the bench as former Barça strikers Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay came on at halftime in a pair of attacking substitutions to get more bodies forward and put more pressure on the Barça defense.

But before the two changes could have any impact, Barça were given a gift and doubled their lead: just 90 seconds into the period a terrible pass by Rodrigo De Paul found Raphinha all alone at the edge of the box and the Brazilian played it through to Lewandowski, who showed off his incredible instincts and fired a beautiful strike from a tough angle that went in off the post to make the score 2-0 Barça in stunning fashion.

Atlético had no choice but to send everyone forward looking for an instant response to get back in the game, and Ter Stegen was called into action three times in less than a minute, including an extraordinary double save on shots by Marcos Llorente and Memphis. Simeone sensed his team was close to scoring their first goal and sent on Ángel Correa and Koke, and the home team were in all-out attack mode as we reached the hour mark.

Xavi’s brother and assistant Óscar Hernández made the first substitution after 60 minutes as Lamine Yamal replaced Raphinha, with the youngster tasked with helping Barça keep hold of the ball and relieve some of the growing pressure as Atlético continued to chase a comeback.

Yamal understood the assignment and used his first couple of touches to play sideways and backwards passes to get his teammates up the pitch, and Barça finally enjoyed some long stretches of possession in the second half to give Ter Stegen and the center-backs a much-needed breather.

And just like they did late in the first half, a five-minute spell of great passing led to a Barça goal: a long ball by Gündogan found the run of Jules Kounde on the right wing, and the full-back kept it until he could pass it back to Lewandowski; the Pole, who had started the move with a great bit of hold-up play, then played a perfect cross into the head of Fermín who was all alone in between the center-backs and headed the ball home to triple the Blaugrana lead.

Atleti were stunned after the third goal and lost all of the momentum showed in the first 20 minutes of the period, and Barça had an easier time keeping possession as they looked to finish the game with a clean sheet. Óscar used all five of his substitutions and gave minutes to youngsters like Vitor Roque and Marc Casadó, and the Catalans looked comfortable as we reached the final 10 minutes.

The home team wanted to give the crowd something to cheer and tried to once again step up their level of pressure, but Barça’s defense dealt with the danger well and managed to keep the home team from scoring. Atlético not only finished the game without a goal but also went down to 10 men at the very end as Nahuel Molina was shown a straight red card for a foul on Vitor Roque as the Brazilian was through on goal.

The final whistle came shortly after, and Barça have become the first team to beat Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano in La Liga this season. It wasn’t exactly pretty, but boy was it satisfying. We saw the type of defensive organization and fighting spirt that won Barça La Liga last season, and as we head into the international break we are seeing a team that can win big games on the road.

If Barça play like this away to PSG in three weeks, we can maybe begin to dream...

Atlético: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul (Saúl 67’), Barrios, Lino (Griezmann 46’); Llorente (Koke 58’), Morata (Memphis (46’), Riquelme (Correa 58’)

Goals: None

Red Card: Molina (90+3’)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Fort (Iñigo 82’); Fermín (Casadó 82’), Gündogan, Roberto (Romeu 77’); Raphinha (Yamal 61’), Lewandowski, Félix (Roque 77’)

Goals: Félix (38’), Lewandowski (47’), Fermín (65’)