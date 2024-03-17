Final session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

The countdown is on for FC Barcelona v Atlético Madrid. The blaugranes trained for the final time on Saturday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper before Sunday's date against Atlético Madrid in the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium, kick off 9pm CET.

Xavi says Atlético game 'vital, like all the ones that remain' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach looked ahead to Sunday's tough away game in La Liga against Diego Simeone's side and also the upcoming Champions League tie against PSG.

The lowdown on Atlético Madrid - FC Barcelona

Time to zoom in on FC Barcelona's hosts this Sunday, the Champions League quarter finalists who have been in extraordinary form when playing at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Cubarsí: 'We will give everything in the league until the end' - FC Barcelona

The blaugrana defender, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha all agree on the importance of the Atlético game on Sunday in La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez and Diego Simeone give views on Joao Felix ahead of Metropolitano return - Football España

Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening with both sides looking to capitalise on morale-boosting Champions League victories in midweek. The clash will have the added element of spice in the form of Joao Felix, who returns to his parent club for the first time, and is expected to get an intense reception.

Atletico Madrid to be without key defender for Barcelona clash following late injury - Football España

Atletico Madrid have little time for rest after their exhausting win over Inter in midweek, as they welcome Barcelona to the Metropolitano on Sunday night. They must do so without one of their key players in all likelihood, after an injury was confirmed for Mario Hermoso.

Xavi Hernandez continues to deny possible Barcelona stay but is involved in planning for next season - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has consistently denied that he could change his mind and remain at the club beyond the summer, but the continual use of the phrase ‘a dia de hoy‘ – as of today – has meant the questions keep coming. Ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid, Xavi admitted that he was part of the planning process for next season.

Jorge Mendes to bring in €80m offer for Barcelona star Raphinha this summer - Football España

Barcelona will need to make sales this summer, a fact that is accepted by all Catalonia, but the big question is who they will be able to hold onto, and who they will be forced to part with in order to make their accounts work. As far as sacrifices go, Raphinha is probably one of the pieces they are more willing to part with.

PSV confirm plan to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona - Football España

Barcelona are expecting to complete a summer transfer deal to sell Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven. Dest’s squad role in Catalonia is unlikely to change, despite the incoming managerial upheaval, and the club are happy to let him leave.