Gerard Pique picks put the two ‘obvious’ candidates to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Gerard Pique has been talking about the managerial situation at Barcelona and believes there are two “obvious” candidates to replace Xavi.

The Barcelona boss has announced his intention to step down from his post at the end of the season, sparking huge speculation over who will be the club’s next boss.

Pique says there are two men in particular who are the “obvious” choices for the position in an interview with The Times.

“To manage Barça you need to be a specific type of coach and to understand the way Barça play, so the options are much less,” he says. “The obvious ones are Guardiola, because he had his past here, and he is the best coach right now, and Arteta. He would be a good one also. He understands Barcelona and played for Barça in the past.”

Guardiola has previously said he wouldn’t return to Barcelona but Pique isn’t so sure.

“You would have to ask him,” he added. “I still speak to him sometimes. I am sure he and Barcelona people would love to see him back.”

Xavi’s announcement that he will be leaving Barcelona has led to an improved set of results that has seen the team secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

There have been whispers already that Barcelona have tried to convince Xavi to stay, and Pique wouldn’t be surprised if the manager ended up changing his mind.

“I don’t think it’s a decision that is 100 per cent,” he explained “Let’s see how the season ends. I think maybe he will stay.”

Xavi has insisted so far that his decision is final, with Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi emerging as possible options to replace the former midfielder at the helm.