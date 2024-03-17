Barcelona lose Andreas Christensen to injury ahead of Atletico clash

Barcelona lost Andreas Christensen to injury ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Christensen was named in the starting XI for the game against Diego Simeone’s side but pulled out very late on after picking up an injury.

Barcelona offered a brief update just before kick-off, saying the Dane had “felt some discomfort” during the warm-up and wasn’t able to play.

Andreas Christensen felt some discomfort during warmup and has been replaced by Fermín in the starting XI. #AtletiBarça https://t.co/pEKQbNWmV6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2024

Xavi instead turned to Fermin Lopez who lined up in midfield alongside Sergi Roberto and Ilkay Gundogan for the clash.

It doesn’t sound like a serious problem for Christensen but does come at a bad time with Xavi already without Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi due to injury.

Christensen has been moved into midfield in recent weeks and has made an impact, helping Barca improve defensively and enjoy a good run of results.

The Dane had been called up to the national squad for upcoming fixtures agains Switzerland and the Faroe Islands but may now drop out.