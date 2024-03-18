Robert Lewandowski posts epic photo after Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid

Robert Lewandowski was happy to show off Barcelona’s players enjoying their victory over Atletico Madrid after Sunday’s 3-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Poland international took to social media straight after the game with a snap of the players celebrating a great victory in the dressing room in the Spanish capital.

“What a game! 3 points are going with us to Barcelona!” he wrote in a message with the post.

The victory over Atletico ended what has been a great week for Barcelona. The Catalans booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals in midweek by beating Napoli and are now up to second in La Liga after another impressive win.

Lewandowski was on target in both games to continue his improved form. The striker now has seven goals and three assists in his last nine games for Barcelona in all competitions.

La Liga now pauses for an international break with Barcelona set to return at the end of the month against Las Palmas.