Fermin Lopez dedicates Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid to Joao Cancelo

Fermin Lopez dedicated Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid to Joao Cancelo who missed the game at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona stated before the game that Cancelo was out with a knock, but there are reports circulating he missed the game due to a serious personal issue.

Cancelo was certainly in Lopez’s thoughts after the final whistle in the Spanish capital.

“Very happy, very content with the win. I wanted to dedicate this victory to Cancelo, who is having a hard time,” he said. “We’ve got second place back, we now need to close the gap to Madrid and fight for the title. “I was a bit surprised starting, despite not being in the original XI but I did my best from the first kick. We are on a great run and want to continue it for as long as possible.”

Lopez was originally named on the bench but came into the starting XI after Andreas Christensen picked up a knock in the warm-up and scored Barca’s third goal.