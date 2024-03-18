Barcelona coach Xavi branded his sending off against Atletico Madrid “unnecessary and unfair” after being sent to the stands in the first half.

Xavi saw red for his complaints to the referee during the match but said after the game he felt he had been harshly treated by the match official.

“The important thing is the team. They tell me that they are expelling me for my gestures. I have not said anything at all. “I try to have respect. I gesture because I am passionate and I want my team to win. For me the expulsion was unnecessary and unfair but we must accept it.”

Xavi has already served a couple of suspensions this season but now looks set for another touchline ban for his red card.

Yet despite his sending off, the coach was happy with the way his team played after picking up a 3-0 win against Diego Simeone’s side.

“Very pleased and very happy. We have been brilliant. It was a match similar to that of Naples,” he said. “Robert has been very active. Fermín, João... We have found the third man. Ideal match for our philosophy. What we worked on has turned out perfectly.”

The win sees Barcelona move above Girona and into second place in the table, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid with nine games left.