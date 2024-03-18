Atlético Madrid 0-3 FC Barcelona: Sheer brilliance - FC Barcelona

Joao Félix, Lewandowski and Fermín score the goals to move up to second in the league table on the back of possibly the best performance of the season so far.

FC Barcelona in second place in the league

Agreat win for FC Barcelona against Atlético Madrid in the Cívitas Metropolitano comes with a great reward. The three points picked up in the capital allow Barça to reclaim second place in the table with 64 points, two ahead of Girona following their 1-0 defeat against Getafe on Saturday.

FC Barcelona 7-0 Costa Adeje Tenerife: Another huge win

The Estadi Johan Cruyff witnessed yet another stunning performance by the Barça women, this time against Costa Adeje Tenerife in a game that was already over before half-time, when six of the seven goals had already been scored, ideal preparation for the Champions League quarter final against SK Brann on Wednesday at 9pm CET.

Teruel 2-4 Barça Atlètic: Unbeaten run stretched to nine games

Barça Atlètic have extended their unbeaten run to nine with a convincing win at Teruel to remain among the top sides in their division. Naim Garcia was the star of the show with a brace, while also supplying the assist for Noah Darvich and also playing a part in the goal finished off by Mbacke.

Xavi Hernandez rails against his red card at Atletico Madrid

João Félix set Barcelona on course to three points before second half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez wrapped up the result. However, Felix’s goal was not the only talking point of the opening 45 minutes, as Xavi was sent to the stands by referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez for dissent.

Barcelona set €20m max price for João Cancelo

One move Barça are keen to make is to secure Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal. The player apparently is only interested in staying put, which helps Barcelona’s cause in negotiations. They want to pay a maximum of €20m for the full back, whose agent is Jorge Mendes.