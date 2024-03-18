This version of Robert Lewandowski could take Barcelona places

A year ago, on March 18, 2023, Barcelona knocked Real Madrid out of the running in the title race with a last-gasp Franck Kessie goal at the Camp Nou.

Xavi was the hero of the night, taking Barcelona to a domestic title in his first full season in charge as manager.

Since then, joy on the field has been hard to come by.

It was an ominous summer transfer window with more exits than arrivals that left the team on uncertain footing for the campaign ahead.

This season started well enough, but quickly fell apart after suffering a remontada to Real Madrid at the end of October.

Los Blancos started to separate from the Blaugrana in the standings, and Barca crashed out of the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey in spectacular fashion.

But the one competition they did quite well in was the Champions League, topping their group and putting themselves in a good position to make a run in the knockouts.

Still, the big drop in form left big doubts that they would be able to get past Napoli. And the fact that Xavi announced his intention to depart at the end of the season was a warning sign that, perhaps, this team was throwing in the towel.

Now, the esprit de corps has returned.

A year later, the team looks to have a winning mindset again.

The Napoli and Atleti victories this week were the result of high intensity and desire. From a team without several of their best players nonetheless.

Fermin Lopez really deserves a shoutout for not letting a bad day or two get to his head. In his two big starts this week, he was one of the most influential players on the field.

The young guys really are stepping up. Pau Cubarsí was imperious once again as well.

But looking ahead to what Barcelona may be able to accomplish in the here and now, the uptick in form of Robert Lewandowski is the most encouraging thing of all.

The player of the month in La Liga for the month of February just had, according to his manager, probably his best game in a Barcelona shirt.

I’d have to agree.

Two great assists, and a clinical finish, to top a tough Atletico Madrid side at the Wanda Metropolitano, the game after the Colchoneros were riding high from a thrilling come-from-behind Champions League win against Inter Milan.

That’s Lewandowski 3, and Atletico Madrid 0. Game. Set. Match.

It was always going to be difficult for the Polish legend to live up to expectations in the twilight of his career in Barcelona.

But if he can come alive now, he has time to lead Barcelona forward to the promised land.

Yes, they can beat PSG.

And yes, they can beat Dortmund or Atletico Madrid after that. As they just proved.

This is not a pipe dream. This is a realistic, and attainable goal, if they can continue to build in form collectively. And if their superstar starts feeling the magic again.

One thing we all need to admit is that this locker room has always been behind their coach.

Lewandowski, behind the scenes, must feel a strong desire to give back to the manager who brought him in at a time when he really needed some love.

They’ve already won a La Liga title together.

Another trophy this season may be a long shot.

But it looks like they’re intent on going for it.

What more could we ask for. It’s time to dream again.