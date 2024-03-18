Robert Lewandowski reveals what’s changed at Barcelona after Napoli and Atletico wins

Robert Lewandowski has been talking about Barcelona’s upturn in form and has put it down to a change in intensity during training sessions.

The striker scored and picked up two assists on Sunday night as Barca followed up a good Champions League win over Napoli by beating Atletico Madrid.

Speaking after the match, Lewandowsi was asked what’s changed recently at Barca to bring about an improved set of performances and results.

Here’s what he had to say:

“What’s changed? I think training sessions are a bit different, more intense right now, and we are better prepared physically,” he said. “I also feel better and I think my teammates do too. We have to continue like this after the break. It’s time to take a step forward.”

Lewandowski also spoke about how he needs to help the young players in the team, with Hector Fort, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado all featuring on Sunday.

“I know I have to help and support the young players, but I also need them to help me by passing the ball to me or sending crosses,” he added. “The most important thing is to continue playing like today. We know how we can play, we have great potential with great players. A great squad combining young people with older players.”

The Barcelona striker is now set to join up with the Poland striker over the international break. His team are due to take on Estonia in a Euro 2024 play-off.