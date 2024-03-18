Barcelona ‘worried’ about Ilkay Gundogan ahead of Germany fixtures

Barcelona are said to be worried about Ilkay Gundogan after seeing the midfielder play in virtually every single game this season.

Gundogan moved on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer and has quickly become a key player for Xavi’s side.

The German has started 26 La Liga games this season and all but one of Barca’s Champions League outings.

Injuries to Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong have made it tricky for Xavi to rest Gundogan, leading to concern he’s playing too much football, according to Diario Sport.

Gundogan isn’t expected to get much rest over the international break either. The midfielder has been called up by Germany for games against France and the Netherlands.

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, it’s thought Gundogan is likely to feature in both games as Germany try to fine-tune preparations for the summer tournament.

Gundogan will then head back to Barcelona with some key fixtures on the horizon, as Barca play Real Madrid in La Liga in April as well as taking on PSG in the Champions League.