Xavi set to receive ban for red card during Barcelona’s win over Atletico

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is set to receive another touchline ban for his red card during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Xavi talked himself into trouble yet again on Sunday night, earning himself a red card for dissent after haranguing the match official.

The sending off is likely to result in Xavi being sanctioned with a two-match ban which will see him miss the games against Las Palmas and Cadiz, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, Diario Sport reckon there’s also a chance he gets an extra game, as he’s a repeat offender, which would see him banned for El Clasico.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martínez has detailed the reasons for Xavi’s dismissal in his match report.

“In the 41st minute, coach Xavier Hernandez Creus was reprimanded for the following reason: For making technical observations on one of my decisions,” he wrote. “In the 42nd minute, coach Xavier Hernández Creus was sent off for the following reason: For making technical observations on one of my decisions, shouting, making inconsiderate gestures and after having been previously warned by the 4th referee.”

The red card is Xavi’s second of the season as he was also sent off against Getafe and hit with a two-match touchline ban.