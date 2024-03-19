 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen pulls out of Denmark squad due to injury

The defender will recuperate over the international break

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Andreas Christensen has pulled out of the Denmark squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Faroe Islands over the international break.

Denmark have confirmed that the Barcelona defender has dropped out of the squad with a “minor knock” and been replaced by Brøndby’s Jacob Rasmussen.

Christensen was named in Barcelona’s starting XI against Atletico last time out but dropped out after feeling some discomfort in the warm-up.

Xavi offered an update on the defender after the game and admitted it’s an ongoing problem that the center-back is dealing with.

“Christensen is not injured per se. He has some achilles discomfort, the same thing I had when I played,” he told reporters. “It’s painful, but it depends on the day. Today he told us that he couldn’t play.”

Christensen will now be able to get some time to rest with Barcelona not due to return to La Liga action until the end of the month when they resume against Las Palmas.

