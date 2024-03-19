Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen pulls out of Denmark squad due to injury

Andreas Christensen has pulled out of the Denmark squad for friendlies against Switzerland and Faroe Islands over the international break.

Denmark have confirmed that the Barcelona defender has dropped out of the squad with a “minor knock” and been replaced by Brøndby’s Jacob Rasmussen.

Andreas Christensen må desværre melde afbud til de kommende kampe med en mindre skade.



Landstræner Kasper Hjulmand har i stedet udtaget Brøndbys Jacob Rasmussen, som kan få debut for Herrelandsholdet



God bedring til AC, og kæmpe velkommen til Jacob.#herrelandsholdet… pic.twitter.com/E0U91EnVTh — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) March 18, 2024

Christensen was named in Barcelona’s starting XI against Atletico last time out but dropped out after feeling some discomfort in the warm-up.

Xavi offered an update on the defender after the game and admitted it’s an ongoing problem that the center-back is dealing with.

“Christensen is not injured per se. He has some achilles discomfort, the same thing I had when I played,” he told reporters. “It’s painful, but it depends on the day. Today he told us that he couldn’t play.”

Christensen will now be able to get some time to rest with Barcelona not due to return to La Liga action until the end of the month when they resume against Las Palmas.