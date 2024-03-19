Marc Casado says La Masia is the ‘essence of Barcelona’ after making La Liga debut

Marc Casado has been chatting about life at Barcelona after making his La Liga debut in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder came on late in the win at Atletico Madrid and admits it was a dream to make his first league appearance for Xavi’s side.

“It’s a dream for me. I’d made by Champions League debut but this was my first game in La Liga and when they told me I was going on, the emotions you go through when playing your first game for the Barca first team, there are so many, it’s been a dream since I was little and I’m very happy,” he told the club’s media. “My team-mates helped me to stay relaxed, they encouraged me that it would go fine. In these moments you remember everyone but the most important thing is to concentrate and get it right on the field.”

Casado is the latest academy graduate to feature for Barcelona this season and is loving seeing some more La Masia stars forcing their way into the first team.

“It’s spectacular for the young players. A lot of lads from La Masia are playing and we must be grateful to the club and the boss. I think La Masia is the essence of Barcelona and should stay that way,” he added. “The ultimate goal is to keep getting playing time wiht the first team and that means a lot of hard work.”

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have already become fixtures in the team this season, while Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort have also seen game time. Casado will be hoping he can follow in their footsteps and earn some more call-ups as the season progresses.