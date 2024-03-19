What does the future hold for Barcelona and Xavi now?

FC Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Atlético de Madrid, which came on the heels of finally moving past the first knockout round of the UEFA Champions League with a win over Napoli, have put a different perspective on Xavi’s time as manager.

Despite all the injuries and playing with a few teenagers in the lineup, Barcelona played with confidence and put the capital club to the sword.

Xavi announced he would leave at the end of the season when the team was reeling after disappointing results, but things have changed now.

There are many within the club and outside of it who think Xavi’s done a good job, and should be given another year at the helm. In fact, many players have publicly asked for Xavi to stay.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility. Barcelona still has not settled on a new coach in the post Xavi era. He does not have an obvious next destination, either. It would be unusual, but again, not unthinkable.

Still, it could be that Xavi has just become a bit jaded by the experience and is in need of a break. Being Barcelona’s manager is one of the most high-stress positions in the world of football. Having taken the decision to stop, and announcing it publicly, it does not seem likely that Xavi would go back on that.

There’s still the rest of the season to go through first. Barcelona are unlikely to win La Liga due to the points gap with Real Madrid. They have a shot of winning the Champions League, but they are at best something like fourth favorite to claim that title. They may hit yet another slump.

But what if Barcelona takes this inexperienced, injury-riddled squad far in the Champions League? Who’s going to do a better job next season? That’s a real discussion brewing inside of the team’s front office.