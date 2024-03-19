Recovery session after Atlético win - FC Barcelona

Arecovery day for the blaugranes after their 3-0 win against Atlético Madrid in La Liga. Goals from João Félix, Lewandowski and Fermín handed Barça a vital win that takes them into second place in La Liga, ahead of the revelation of the season Girona.

Robert Lewandowski still working his magic - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is continuing to torment opposing defences. The Polish international posted one of his best performances to date in a blaugrana jersey against Atlético Madrid, scoring one goal, setting up two more and going home with the MVP award. That takes his goal participation tally for the season up to 20 goals, and it's the 13th year in a row that he's done that. Sheer class.

The meteoric rise of Fermín - FC Barcelona

Fermín López is being given chances by Xavi Hernández and is making the very most of them. The 20-year-old Andalusian started the game against Atlético Madrid on Sunday after Andreas Christensen was hit by fitness issues, and ended up playing a key role in the win at the Metropolitano, not just creating plays, but finishing them too.

Casadó: 'La Masia is the essence of Barça' - FC Barcelona

Marc Casadó got his first Liga experience on Sunday at the Civitas Metropolitano, coming on after 82 minutes, and told the club media afterwards that "it’s a dream for me. I’d made my Champions League debut but this was my first game in La Liga and when they told me I was going on, the emotions you go through when playing your first game for the Barça first team, there are so many... It’s been a dream since I was little and I’m very happy."

Andreas Christensen injury update - Barcelona defender to miss international fixtures - Football España

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen will not be heading on international duty with Denmark during the break over the next two weeks, instead recovering in Catalonia. The 27-year-old was a late injury absence from Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta leaning towards breaking Nike deal to sign Puma sponsorship - Football España

Barcelona Pesident Joan Laporta is set on ending their sponsorship agreement with Nike in order to accept an offer from Puma, as per the latest coming out of Catalonia. The American sportswear brand have been synonymous with Barcelona over the past two decades, but the Blaugrana are looking for a better deal.