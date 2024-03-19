Pau Cubarsi reveals his Barcelona idols and advice he’s been given from Ronald Araujo

Pau Cubarsi has been chatting about his Barcelona and how he’s long idolised Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol.

The defender has already been compared to Pique by Ronald Araujo, and Cubarsi has revealed his admiration for the two former Barca center-backs.

“I’ve always said that my idols are Puyol and Piqué. Puyol was about security, ambition and character, both on and off the pitch,” he said. “He was a role model. And Piqué is another. I watched him on TV when I was little and liked his style. I visualise the way he played.”

Cubarsi has impressed in the heart of the Barca defence in recent weeks, alongside Ronald Araujo, and says he’s learning a lot from the Uruguayan.

“We’re a tight unit, a great team. But especially Ronald, he’s helped me tactically and personally, and João Cancelo, who’s one of the funniest guys in the team. He’s always happy and makes you feel comfortable,” he added.

The defender’s performances have already led to speculation that some of Europe’s top clubs are keeping tabs on him, but he’s made it clear he wants to continue at Barca.

“I will just keep working to make sure things keep going well,” he said. “In ten years time I hope I’m still at my lifetime club, at Barça, being an important part of it and giving all I have in every training session and every game.”

Cubarsi is currently with the Spain squad for the first time and will be hoping to debut in upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Brazil.